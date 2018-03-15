North Central Missouri Turkey Calling Contest set for March 24

Multiple activities will take place as part of the Princeton Rotary Club’s North Central Missouri Turkey Calling Contest. The event will be held at the Princeton Elementary School March 24th from 8:30 to noon.

There will be vendor tables, a silent auction, a concession stand, a shotgun raffle, and local trophy deer mount displays and scoring throughout the event. Sign-in for the youth turkey calling contest and open owl calling will run from 8:30 to 9:30.

The turkey calling contest will begin at 10:15, and the owl calling competition will start at 11 o’clock. Steve Stockman says participants will compete in three age divisions: eight and under, nine to 12, and 13 to 15. He says participants can do their favorite call using whatever they want as well as some calls the judge’s request.

Prizes will be awarded with first place to receive $25, second place $15, and third place $10. There is a $5 entry fee for the contest. Entry forms can be found on the Princeton Rotary’s Facebook page.

Stockman says owl calling goes hand in hand with turkey hunting because it is a locator call and notes turkeys will gobble at an owl call. Contestants can do their best rendition of an owl call.

Jake Ehlinger will discuss land management for wildlife and the benefit of hinge cutting from 9:15 to 9:45. Ehlinger is from Michigan and is the owner of the habitat consulting and management company Habitat Solutions.

The Princeton School team will also compete in an archery competition in the school gym from 10 o’clock to noon.

Like this: Like Loading...