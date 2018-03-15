Sliced Bread Jam Bluegrass Festival announces entertainment lineup

The Chillicothe Area Arts Council will kick off its 2018-2019 show season with this summer’s Sliced Bread Jam Bluegrass Festival.

The festival will be held at the Gary Dickinson Performing Arts Center in Chillicothe Saturday and Sunday, July 7th and 8th to join the community’s celebration of Chillicothe’s 90th anniversary as the Home of Sliced Bread.

The Clint Campbell Family will perform first the evening of July 7th. The family made its first festival appearance at the Sliced Bread Jam Bluegrass Festival two years ago and has since performed at several bluegrass festivals in the state.

The Peterson Family Bluegrass Band will be the headline band for the evening. The band is in its eighth season of shows at the Little Opry Theater in Branson, has toured throughout the country, and completed their second international tour in Ireland last July. The Peterson Family will perform bluegrass standards as well as gospel favorites.

The national award-winning “Queen of Bluegrass” Rhonda Vincent and her band The Rage will perform the afternoon of July 8th. Vincent has been a guest vocalist for bluegrass and country music artists, such as Dolly Parton, Alan Jackson, and Gene Watson.

More information about the event can be found on the Chillicothe Area Arts Council’s website and Facebook page or by calling the Arts Office.

Like this: Like Loading...