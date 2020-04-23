North Central Missouri Mental Health Center to remain closed until May 15, 2020

Local News April 23, 2020 KTTN News
North Central Missouri Mental Health Center

North Central Missouri Mental Health Center offices will remain closed to consumers and the public through May 15th to protect consumers and staff.

Consumer activities will be conducted via telehealth or telephone services. Requests for medication refills will be addressed and completed. Offices will be staff with employees to answer phone calls and make and reschedule appointments.

The North Central Missouri Mental Health Center is to reevaluate the situation on or before May 15th and, if necessary, make an updated announcement.

Post Views: 1
Share
Tweet
Reddit
Share
Email
Pin
Share
0 Shares

Sharing

Tags

, , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
Avatar

About KTTN News