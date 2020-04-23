FCS Financial awards 26 Community Improvement Grants

FCS Financial is recognizing 26 different 4-H clubs and FFA chapters with $500 grants for submitting outstanding Shaping Rural Missouri grant applications. This is the first round of awards. Due to school closures, the second round of funding was issued with an application deadline of May 1.

In the nine years of its existence, more than $130,000 has been awarded to Missouri 4-H clubs and FFA chapters. Grants are awarded to organizations with plans to complete a community improvement project by the end of the year.

“Community development in rural Missouri is very important to FCS Financial. Our member-owners and staff live in rural communities across Missouri,” said Scott Gardner, Vice President, Sales & Marketing, FCS Financial. “These grants not only strengthen our rural communities but allow our youth to work as a team to accomplish a worthy goal.”

The following 4-H clubs and FFA chapters were selected by a panel of judges to receive a Shaping Rural Missouri grant in support of implementing the respective project listed:

Mexico FFA Chapter (Audrain County) – Replanting trees at the Audrain County 4-H Fairgrounds.

Barton County 4-H Teen Leaders (Barton County) – Landscaping Barton County Memorial Park.

Polo Trailblazers 4-H Club (Caldwell County) – Enhance the landscaping at Polo United Methodist Church, built in 1927.

Osage River 4-H Club (Cedar County) – Repair windows, patch soffit, and paint a bench at the Taberville Schoolhouse.

Stockton FFA Chapter (Cedar County) – Create a hydroponic indoor garden for special needs students at Stockton High School.

Brunswick FFA Chapter, Salisbury FFA Chapter, Brunswick FFA Chapter & Northwestern R-1 FFA Chapter (Chariton County) – Purchase and develop an area for livestock scales at Chariton County Youth Fair.

Highlandville Junior Ag Program (Christian County) – Landscape Highlandville Elementary School.

Family Fun 4-H Club (Cooper County) – Landscape the Cooper County Fairgrounds.

Denim & Dust 4-H Club (Dallas County) – Assist in updating electricity to show barn at Dallas County Fairgrounds.

Fredericktown Farmers 4-H Club (Madison County) – Install bike racks at local parks and soccer field.

Circle A 4-H Club (Miller County) – Renovate community building at Richwood Villa Estates.

Lutie FFA Chapter (Ozark County) – Assist with purchasing and packing backpacks for the elementary school backpack program.

Cowboys and Angels 4-H Club (Perry County) – Update communication system and concession stand at local fairgrounds.

Putnam County R-1 FFA Chapter (Putnam County) – Refurbish grain bin for community use at Pocket Park.

Busy Beavers 4-H Club, Westran FFA Chapter & Westran 4-H Club (Randolph County) – Assist in purchase and installation of a perimeter fence around livestock barn.

Sweet Springs FFA (Saline County) – Build new bleachers at baseball and softball fields.

Lucky Charms 4-H Club (Shelby County) – Apply mulch and weed butterfly garden at Kessler Park.

Back Roads 4-H Club & Walker 4-H Club (Vernon County) – Build infant changing stations in the restrooms at Vernon County Fairgrounds.

Homestead 4-H Club (Warren County) – Assist with outdoor lighting for livestock barn at Warren County Fairgrounds.

The deadline for the second round of funding is May 1, 2020. The Shaping Rural Missouri Grant application can be completed online. Contact 573-636-7809 ext. 1173 with any questions.

