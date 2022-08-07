North Central Missouri Fair officials announce results from the sheep and goat show competition

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

Results have been released from the North Central Missouri Fair Sheep and Goat shows held on August 5th.

In the Sheep Show, the champion ram was shown by Ayra Meeker of Trenton. The champion ewe was shown by Gracelynn Barnett of Chillicothe, and the reserve champion was shown by Glenna Barnett of Chillicothe. Lucas Lauhoff of Chillicothe showed the champion market, and Gage Seals of Purdin had the reserve champion. Senior showmanship went to Harlee Beck of Chillicothe, intermediate showmanship went to Glenna Barnett, and junior showmanship went to Lucas Lauhoff. There were nine pee wee exhibitors in the Sheep Show.

In the Goat competition, Trinity Alexander of Unionville showed the champion and reserve champion bucks. Trinity Alexander also showed the champion doe. Emmett Jefferies of Chillicothe showed the reserve champion doe. The champion market was shown by Gabriel Hoppe of Kirksville, and the reserve champion was shown by Rachel Darling of Kirksville. Senior showmanship went to Rachel Darling, intermediate showmanship went to Braden Stimpson of Chillicothe, and junior showmanship went to Addy Shuman of Union Star. There were four pee wee exhibitors in the North Central Missouri Fair Goat Show.