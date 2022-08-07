Audio: Bright Futures Trenton to offer a variety of Back-to-School activities on August 11

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

A variety of activities are planned at different locations on August 11, 2022, as part of the Bright Futures Trenton Back to School Event. The needs-based event is for all Grundy County students.

One activity planned is the distribution of backpacks and school supplies. Backpacks and supplies will be available for Trenton R-9 students at the First Christian Church of Trenton from noon to 6 o’clock. Backpacks and supplies will also be given out that day to Grundy County R-5 students at the Humphreys Elementary School from noon to 3 o’clock, Laredo R-7 students in the Laredo School gym from noon to 3 pm, and Spickard R-2 students in the Spickard School gym from 5:30 to 6:30 pm.

Bright Futures has partnered with the Grundy County Health Department again. Bright Futures Co-coordinator Lynn Griffin explains the health department’s participation will look different this year.

Event Plan Team Member Tash Dowell says hygiene items will be provided at the First Assembly of God Church Activity Center of Trenton from 4 to 7 pm.

Laundry detergent will also be offered and new shoes will be available at the First Assembly of God Activity Center from 4 to 7 pm.

Bright Futures Advisory Board Vice Chairman Ryan Vandel says New Soles for Bright Futures is one of his favorite events.

Students must be present to receive a pair of shoes.

Socks will also be available. Vandel notes the Community Services League of Independence had a large quantity of Bombas socks available, and someone picked up 750 pairs of socks for distribution at the Back to School Event on August 11th.

Recycled gym shoes will be available at the First Christian Church Activity Center from noon to 6 pm. Some of the shoes were donated during a Gym Shoe Dash held by Boy Scout Pack 23 and Boy Scout Troop 97. The Laredo School also had a gym shoe drive.

Vandel says he likes the distribution of recycled gym shoes because there is very little cost that goes into it.

Pass the Pride will be held at the First Christian Church Activity Center from noon to 6 pm.

Bulldog clothing is accepted throughout the year. Collection boxes are available at Rissler Elementary School and American Family Insurance in Trenton.

Vandel says another clothing distribution will be held at the First Baptist Church Activity Center in Trenton from 4 to 7 pm.

Bright Futures will also offer gently worn coats at the First Baptist Church Activity Center.

Free haircuts will be offered in the First Christian Church Fellowship Hall and Sunday School area from 4 to 7 o’clock. Bright Futures Advisory Board Member Steve Martin says participants will have a head check for lice before they can get their hair cut.

The Trenton Cinema will offer free popcorn and soft drinks from 2 to 5 o’clock. Martin notes there may be a free movie offered that day as well. More informantion about those plans will be posted on the Bright Futures Trenton Facebook page.

The activities will end with a cookout at the open shelter house in Upper Moberly Park in Trenton and a swim party at the Trenton Family Aquatic Center for students who participated in the Back to School Event and their families. Vandel says the cookout will go from 6 to 7 o’clock, and the swim party will be from 6:30 to 8:30 pm.

Anyone interested in volunteering on August 11th should send a message to Bright Futures Trenton on Facebook or call Terri Critten with Bright Futures at 660-663-7084.

Bright Futures Co-coordinator Lynn Griffin says the needs-based event is open to all Grundy County students.

Activities planned for the Back to School Event include school supply and backpack distributions. The distribution for Trenton R-9 students will be at the First Christian Church of Trenton from noon to 6 o’clock. Other distributions include for Grundy County R-5 students at the Humphreys Elementary School from noon to 3 o’clock, for Laredo R-7 students at the Laredo School from noon to 3 o’clock, and Spickard R-2 students at the Spickard School gym from 5:30 to 6:30.

Gym shoes, Trenton Bulldog Pass the Pride, and information and safety stations will be at the First Christian Church also from noon to 6 o’clock.

Free refreshments will be offered at the Trenton Cinema from 2 to 5 pm.

Haircuts will be offered at the First Christian Church, new shoes and hygiene products will be available at the First Assembly of God Church of Trenton, and clothing, socks, and underwear will be given out at the First Baptist Church of Trenton, all from 4 to 7 pm.

A cookout will be at Moberly Park from 6 to 7 o’clock, and a swim party will be at the Trenton Family Aquatic Center from 6:30 to 8:30 pm.

Anyone interested in volunteering for the Back to School Event on August 11th is asked to send a message to Bright Futures Trenton on Facebook or call Terri Critten with Bright Futures at 660-663-7084.