Fire guts home on Mercer County Route D

Local News August 7, 2022 KTTN News
House Fire
A fire on Mercer County Route D west of Mill Grove “gutted” a house on August 5th.  According to Mercer County Fire Protection District Chief Tony Johnson, the fire was confined to the inside of the Sylvester Whitt residence.

There were no injuries reported and the Red Cross is assisting the resident of the home.

The cause of the fire is undetermined. Firefighters were on the scene for approximately four hours.

Spickard and Mercer Fire Protection districts assisted the Mercer County Fire Protection District by bringing additional water. The Mercer County Ambulance was on the scene as a precaution.

The Mercer County Sheriff’s Department reported Route D was closed from Route U to Kellogg Avenue for a while due to the structure fire.

