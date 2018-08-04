North Central Missouri Fair announces winners of Goat and Sheep shows

Results have been announced for the Goat Show at the North Central Missouri Fair which took place on Friday.

Montana Plattner of Chillicothe had the Champion and Reserve Meat Doe as well as the Supreme Champion and Reserve Champion Doe and also received Showmanship for 14 and Older.

In the bucks division, Jack Henry of Cowgill won honors for the Champion and Reserve Champion. The wether belonging to Taylor Coram of Browning was named Champion.

Trinity Alexander of Unionville received Showmanship for 13 and Younger and there were two peewee exhibitors taking part in the competition.

Winners have also been announced at the North Central Missouri Fair Sheep Show.

The Supreme Champion Ram belonged to Kendra Betz of Trenton with Betz also receiving honors for Showmanship for those 15 and older. The Reserve Champion belonged to Bo Meeker of Trenton.

Lexa Stronger of Galt had the Supreme Champion Ewe and received Showmanship for those in the age category of eight to 10. Jacey Cook of Hamilton had the Reserve Champion.

The market lamb belonging to Layton Stronger of Galt was named Supreme Champion with Dillon Jones of Lucerne showing the Reserve Champion.

Showmanship in the 11 to 14 age division went to Harlee Beck of Chillicothe, and the competition had four pee wee exhibitors.

