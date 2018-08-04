Stewartsville man ejected from motorcycle in crash on Route Y

The Highway Patrol reports a Stewartsville man was ejected from a motorcycle early Saturday morning, sustaining serious injuries.

Twenty-year-old Riley Flint traveled south on Route Y when he reportedly lost control of the motorcycle he was driving as he rounded a curve. The motorcycle ran off the road, struck an embankment, and came to rest on its side in the road and was totaled. Flint came to rest in the ditch on the west side of the road with the patrol reporting that he was wearing safety equipment.

An ambulance transported Flint to Mosaic Life Care in Saint Joseph.

Sheriffs departments from Clinton and DeKalb Counties as well as the DeKalb County Ambulance Service and Stewartsville First Responders assisted at the scene.

