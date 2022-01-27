North Central Missouri College awarded Teacher Recruitment Grant

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp Print 0 Shares

North Central Missouri College has recently been awarded a $10,000 Teacher Recruitment Grant from the U.S. Department of Education through the Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education to help address teacher recruitment.

“Placing high-quality educators in classrooms is a high priority amongst all administrators in Missouri,” said Cassie Cordray, NCMC Teacher Education Instructor. “Administrators are truly struggling to do this because of teacher shortages. We live in a rural area, and we have seen this impact the districts in our region first-hand. I have received calls from several administrators recently with unfilled vacancies inquiring about teacher candidates we have going into the field of education. They are desperate to find qualified candidates to fill these vacancies. This grant money will be used to build stronger partnerships with area school districts to recruit quality teacher candidates. We also plan to use this money to prepare our teacher candidates for the field and support them as they become certified teachers.”

Teacher recruitment and retention are two important goals of DESE’s strategic plan. DESE hopes, in partnership with educational institutions like North Central Missouri College, to positively impact recruitment for teacher education programs and support those interested in the teaching profession.

“This grant award is a step in the right direction towards addressing the teacher shortage in north Missouri,” said Mitch Holder, NCMC Dean of Instruction. “We are keenly aware of the challenges facing rural school districts relating to teacher recruitment and retention. North Central Missouri College will always strive to be the best educational partner to our area school districts. This aligns with that mission.”

With the grant, NCMC will evaluate recruitment strategies, develop strong partnerships with school districts, and help the state recruit, train, and prepare individuals for a career in teaching.

“Rural school districts across Missouri are struggling to fill positions with qualified educators,” said Dr. Tristan Londre, NCMC Vice President of Academic Affairs. “The Teacher Recruitment Grant from DESE will help NCMC identify and support future teachers in our region.”

To learn more about North Central Missouri College’s Teacher Education program, visit the North Central Missouri College website or contact Cassie Cordray at 660-359-3948.

Related