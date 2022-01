Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp Print 0 Shares

The Missouri State Highway Patrol reminds the public that driver examination stations throughout the state will be closed on the following dates:

Friday, February 11, 2022, in observance of Lincoln’s birthday. Normal operations will resume on Monday, February 14, 2022.

Monday, February 21, 2022, in observance of Washington’s birthday. Normal operations will resume on Tuesday, February 22, 2022.

