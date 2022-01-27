GEC Community Foundation awards over $2,900 in grants

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp Print 0 Shares

The Trustees of the GEC Community Foundation, Inc. met on January 26, 2022, and awarded four grants totaling $2,971.00. All grants are funded by member donations called Operation Round Up where members voluntarily round up their utility bills each month to fund grants to eligible entities.

Education grants were awarded to Trenton-IX Middle School, Trenton, $683 to purchase books; Princeton R-V Elementary School $880 to purchase musical instruments and method books; North Harrison R-III School District, Eagleville, $928 for calculators, and Grundy County R-V School District, Galt, $480 for Library chairs.

Since 2005, the GEC Community Foundation, Inc. has awarded 768 grants totaling $459,327.10 to deserving schools and community organizations. The Foundation assists qualifying schools and organizations with grant monies for education, health, and rural development. This area is within Grundy Electric Cooperative’s 12 county service area which includes Harrison, Mercer, and Grundy counties and portions of Linn, Livingston, Daviess, Gentry, Putnam, and Sullivan counties in Missouri and portions of Ringgold, Wayne, and Decatur counties in Iowa.

The next grant application deadline is April 1, 2022. Qualified applicants must be a non-profit 501 (c) (3) organization or other eligible entity and may apply for a grant by completing a grant application with supporting information. Grant applications are available on the Grundy Electric website or by calling Grundy Electric Cooperative at 1-800-279-2249, extension 23 or 33.

