North Central Missouri College assists students through CARES Act funding

North Central Missouri College has been assisting students by directly distributing CARES Act funding to eligible students and by providing services that assist students to adapt to the changes revolving around COVID-19.

NCMC has distributed $133,860 to 281 students in federal emergency financial aid grants directly to qualifying students through the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act. NCMC is still accepting student applications for CARES Act funding distribution.

“We have over $450,000 to distribute to students, and we want to make sure every dollar reaches their hands,” said Dr. Kristen Alley, Vice President of Students Affairs. “We know the spring disruption to campus impacted them, and we are in a unique position to be able to mitigate the impact by providing financial resources.”

To qualify for CARES Act aid, students must have taken at least one on-ground course in Spring 2020 and from the U.S. or an eligible non-citizen. For more information on eligibility and how to apply, students can visit this section of the NCMC website. The deadline for Spring 2020 students to apply is August 1, 2020.

Dr. Alley went on to say, “NCMC students need to apply! Many students do not think the grant applies to them, but it is actually applicable to the majority of our students. I would highly encourage any degree-seeking student who took at least one on-ground course in the spring to apply. The application takes less than 5 minutes to complete.”

NCMC has also been provided CARES Act funding to aid in the assistance of preparations regarding COVID-19. Through this funding, NCMC has provided a free virtual class on how to take courses online, purchased shielding, masks, and cleaning supplies. These and additional efforts will be in place to provide returning/new students and faculty and staff a safe learning environment for fall 2020 and beyond.

To learn more, visit the North Central Missouri College website or contact the Financial Aid department at 660-359-3948 x1513.

