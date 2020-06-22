Weekly report from Wright Memorial and Hedrick Medical Center show another 186 tested for COVID-19

In their weekly report, another 186 people have been tested by Hedrick Medical Center and Wright Memorial Hospital for COVID-19. The total number of people tested, as of Monday morning stands at 1,615

Wright Memorial Hospital has tested 430 including 300 from Grundy County, 75 from Mercer County and 55 from other counties.

Hedrick Medical Center has tested 1,185 including 675 Livingston County residents, 188 from Grundy County, 40 from Mercer County, 282 from other counties.

No results are provided by the hospitals as that responsibility lies with the county health department.

The most recent Grundy County health information indicates 17 in Grundy County testing positive for COVID-19 with seven cases remaining active. Livingston County Health Department has reported eight positive results of the tests for COVID-19.

