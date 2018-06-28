Norborne man crashes on Route A, later arrested on DWI allegation

The Highway Patrol reports a Norborne man sustained serious injuries when the pickup truck he drove overturned one mile south of Braymer Thursday morning.

Twenty-six-year-old Jarrod Green traveled south on Route A when the pickup crossed the center line and ran off the east side of the road. The truck struck a road sign and a concrete bridge, continued off the east side of the road, overturned, and came to a rest on its top facing southeast. The truck was totaled and an ambulance transported Green to the Liberty Hospital.

The Patrol arrested Green and accused him of failing to drive on the right half of the roadway resulting in an accident and misdemeanor driving while intoxicated. Green did not wear a seatbelt at the time of the accident.

The Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office, Caldwell County Ambulance, and Braymer Fire Department assisted the Patrol.

