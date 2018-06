The Community Blood Center has announced the winner of the Bethany Versus Albany Blood Drive.

The Bethany community won the recent contest by having 76 registered donors and collecting 74 units of blood. The Community Blood Center says the blood collected from the Bethany blood drive will help up to 134 hospital patients who need blood.

Sixty-eight donors registered for the Albany blood drive, and 60 units of blood were collected.

