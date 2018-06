A New Hampton teen received serious injuries when the pickup truck he was driving hit a tree just west of Bethany.

Seventeen-year-old Isaiah Floress was taken to Harrison County Community Hospital in Bethany, then transferred to Mosaic Life Care in St. Joseph. The accident happened Saturday morning on South Street just west of Bethany when Floress was attempting a right turn, the eastbound pickup went off the road and hit a tree.

The vehicle was demolished and Floress was not wearing a seatbelt.

Like this: Like Loading...