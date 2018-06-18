Chillicothe man faces drug charges in Carroll County

Charges were filed Monday in Carroll County against a Chillicothe resident who was arrested Sunday evening,

Forty-one-year-old Nathan Cahill faces a felony charge of possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine; misdemeanor charges of possession of marijuana and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. He also has a traffic-related charge of failure to drive on the right half of a roadway Sunday.

Online information shows bond for Nathan Cahill was set at $25,000 pending an appearance in the Associate Division of Carroll County Circuit Court. The highway patrol online arrest report indicates Cahill, after being arrested, was taken to the Chariton County Jail on a 24-hour hold.

