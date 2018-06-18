Highway Patrol arrests 3, two on weapons charge, one on DWI

The Missouri Highway Patrol reports 41-year-old Brandon Wood of Brookfield was arrested Saturday night in Linn County and accused of felony counts of stealing a firearm and unlawful possession of a firearm.

There was an existing felony warrant from the California Department of Corrections accusing Wood of a parole violation. In addition, wood was accused of failure to maintain financial responsibility and no seatbelt. He was transported to the Macon County jail.

The patrol reports 33-year old Ashley Wood of Brookfield was arrested Sunday night in Linn County and accused of felony stealing of a firearm, processed and released.

Fifty-eight-year-old Lodergario Garcia of Milan was arrested Sunday night in Sullivan County and accused of felony counts of driving while intoxicated: chronic offender and driving while revoked. Garcia also was accused of leaving the scene of an accident and was being held in custody in Sullivan County.

