NCMC agriculture students participate in state conference

Local News November 19, 2019November 19, 2019 KTTN News
Five agriculture students from North Central Missouri College participated in the Missouri Postsecondary Agriculture Student Organization State Conference November 10-12 in Linn, Missouri. Approximately 100 students, advisors, and guests from seven Missouri community colleges and universities participated in the conference.

The NCMC group had the opportunity to travel to the old Missouri State Penitentiary in Jefferson City, MO for a tour of Missouri history. Students were also hosted to a bbq supper at the Missouri Farm Bureau headquarters, where they heard from keynote speaker Dr. Don Claycomb, retired President of State Technical College. Dr. Claycomb, former Trenton Junior College Ag Instructor, spoke about the beginning of the community college agriculture programs as well as the history of the Missouri PAS organization.

Students attending the conference were Bethanie Bailey-Gallatin, MO, Calvin Basham-Cowgill, MO, Jaylen Broyles-Hale, MO, Payden Gibson-Trenton, MO, and Morrissa Henley-Mercer, MO.

NCMC students who qualified for national competition have the opportunity to compete at the National PAS Conference in Bloomington, Minnesota next March.

The North Central Missouri College Agriculture Department offers Associate in Applied Science and Associate in Arts transfer degree programs, which emphasize Agriculture Natural Resources, Ag Business, Crop Production, Livestock, and Equine Management.

Contest results:

Area Placing
Career Planning
 
Calvin Basham Horticulture, Environmental & Natural Resource Systems 2nd National Qualifier
Jaylen Broyles Ruminant Animal Systems 2nd National Qualifier
Morrissa Henley Non-Ruminant Animal Systems 5th
Bethanie Bailey Non-Ruminant Animal Systems  
 
 
Career Progress  
 
Padyn Gibson Agricultural Education Systems 2nd National Qualifier
 
 
Employment Interview
 
Calvin Basham Forestry & Natural Resources 2nd National Qualifier
Bethanie Bailey Feeds & Animal Health  
Jaylen Broyles Feeds & Animal Health  
Morrissa Henley Feeds & Animal Health  
Padyn Gibson Agiculture Education
 
 
 
2019 – 2020 State Officers
Calvin Basham President
Specialist Contests Top 5 Individuals
Calvin Basham Impromptu Speaking 1st  
Morrissa Henley Animal Health Vet Tech 1st
Calvin Basham Crops 1st
Calvin Basham Soils 1st
Bethanie Bailey Floriculture 5th
College Bowl
A Team 1 Padyn Gibson, Rylee Stokes, Jacob Butler Calvin Basham, Bethanie Bailey  
Jaylen Broyles, Morrissa Henley
Committees
Finance Calvin Basham
Activities Bethanie Bailey
Delegates Jaylen Broyles
Morrissa Henley
Advisors Jack Green
Rustin Jumps

 

 

 

 

