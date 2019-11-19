NCMC agriculture students participate in state conference

Five agriculture students from North Central Missouri College participated in the Missouri Postsecondary Agriculture Student Organization State Conference November 10-12 in Linn, Missouri. Approximately 100 students, advisors, and guests from seven Missouri community colleges and universities participated in the conference.
The NCMC group had the opportunity to travel to the old Missouri State Penitentiary in Jefferson City, MO for a tour of Missouri history. Students were also hosted to a bbq supper at the Missouri Farm Bureau headquarters, where they heard from keynote speaker Dr. Don Claycomb, retired President of State Technical College. Dr. Claycomb, former Trenton Junior College Ag Instructor, spoke about the beginning of the community college agriculture programs as well as the history of the Missouri PAS organization.
Students attending the conference were Bethanie Bailey-Gallatin, MO, Calvin Basham-Cowgill, MO, Jaylen Broyles-Hale, MO, Payden Gibson-Trenton, MO, and Morrissa Henley-Mercer, MO.
NCMC students who qualified for national competition have the opportunity to compete at the National PAS Conference in Bloomington, Minnesota next March.
The North Central Missouri College Agriculture Department offers Associate in Applied Science and Associate in Arts transfer degree programs, which emphasize Agriculture Natural Resources, Ag Business, Crop Production, Livestock, and Equine Management.
Contest results:
|Area
|Placing
|Career Planning
|Calvin
|Basham
|Horticulture, Environmental & Natural Resource Systems
|2nd
|National Qualifier
|Jaylen
|Broyles
|Ruminant Animal Systems
|2nd
|National Qualifier
|Morrissa
|Henley
|Non-Ruminant Animal Systems
|5th
|Bethanie
|Bailey
|Non-Ruminant Animal Systems
|Career Progress
|Padyn
|Gibson
|Agricultural Education Systems
|2nd
|National Qualifier
|Employment Interview
|Calvin
|Basham
|Forestry & Natural Resources
|2nd
|National Qualifier
|Bethanie
|Bailey
|Feeds & Animal Health
|Jaylen
|Broyles
|Feeds & Animal Health
|Morrissa
|Henley
|Feeds & Animal Health
|Padyn
|Gibson
|Agiculture Education
|2019 – 2020 State Officers
|Calvin
|Basham
|President
|Specialist Contests
|Top 5 Individuals
|Calvin
|Basham
|Impromptu Speaking
|1st
|Morrissa
|Henley
|Animal Health Vet Tech
|1st
|Calvin
|Basham
|Crops
|1st
|Calvin
|Basham
|Soils
|1st
|Bethanie
|Bailey
|Floriculture
|5th
|College Bowl
|A
|Team 1
|Padyn Gibson, Rylee Stokes, Jacob Butler
|Calvin Basham, Bethanie Bailey
|Jaylen Broyles, Morrissa Henley
|Committees
|Finance
|Calvin
|Basham
|Activities
|Bethanie
|Bailey
|Delegates
|Jaylen
|Broyles
|Morrissa
|Henley
|Advisors
|Jack
|Green
|Rustin
|Jumps