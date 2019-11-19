NCMC agriculture students participate in state conference

Five agriculture students from North Central Missouri College participated in the Missouri Postsecondary Agriculture Student Organization State Conference November 10-12 in Linn, Missouri. Approximately 100 students, advisors, and guests from seven Missouri community colleges and universities participated in the conference.

The NCMC group had the opportunity to travel to the old Missouri State Penitentiary in Jefferson City, MO for a tour of Missouri history. Students were also hosted to a bbq supper at the Missouri Farm Bureau headquarters, where they heard from keynote speaker Dr. Don Claycomb, retired President of State Technical College. Dr. Claycomb, former Trenton Junior College Ag Instructor, spoke about the beginning of the community college agriculture programs as well as the history of the Missouri PAS organization.

Students attending the conference were Bethanie Bailey-Gallatin, MO, Calvin Basham-Cowgill, MO, Jaylen Broyles-Hale, MO, Payden Gibson-Trenton, MO, and Morrissa Henley-Mercer, MO.

NCMC students who qualified for national competition have the opportunity to compete at the National PAS Conference in Bloomington, Minnesota next March.

The North Central Missouri College Agriculture Department offers Associate in Applied Science and Associate in Arts transfer degree programs, which emphasize Agriculture Natural Resources, Ag Business, Crop Production, Livestock, and Equine Management.

Contest results:

Area Placing Career Planning Calvin Basham Horticulture, Environmental & Natural Resource Systems 2nd National Qualifier Jaylen Broyles Ruminant Animal Systems 2nd National Qualifier Morrissa Henley Non-Ruminant Animal Systems 5th Bethanie Bailey Non-Ruminant Animal Systems Career Progress Padyn Gibson Agricultural Education Systems 2nd National Qualifier Employment Interview Calvin Basham Forestry & Natural Resources 2nd National Qualifier Bethanie Bailey Feeds & Animal Health Jaylen Broyles Feeds & Animal Health Morrissa Henley Feeds & Animal Health Padyn Gibson Agiculture Education 2019 – 2020 State Officers Calvin Basham President Specialist Contests Top 5 Individuals Calvin Basham Impromptu Speaking 1st Morrissa Henley Animal Health Vet Tech 1st Calvin Basham Crops 1st Calvin Basham Soils 1st Bethanie Bailey Floriculture 5th College Bowl A Team 1 Padyn Gibson, Rylee Stokes, Jacob Butler Calvin Basham, Bethanie Bailey Jaylen Broyles, Morrissa Henley Committees Finance Calvin Basham Activities Bethanie Bailey Delegates Jaylen Broyles Morrissa Henley Advisors Jack Green Rustin Jumps

