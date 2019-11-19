Human remains discovered in Nebraska livestock trailer may be Diemel brothers

Media reports from Nebraska sources indicate a livestock trailer that a rancher reported purchased in Missouri may be connected to the deaths of the Diemel brothers from Wisconsin.

A report from the Lincoln County, Nebraska Sheriff’s Department said human remains were found in the trailer. The rancher had contacted law enforcement after he opened a large plastic animal supplement tub, described as full of dirt, spread its contents in the driveway and saw what he believed to be human remains.

Nebraska officials contacted the Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office. It’s reported investigators went to Lincoln County, Nebraska to collect the remains. No word yet on any positive identification as to whether the remains could possibly be that of at least one of the brothers.

Thirty-five-year-old Nicholas Diemel and 24-year-old Justin Diemel were reported missing July 21st after they traveled to Caldwell County in an effort to collect on a reported cattle debt of $250,000. Garland “Joey” Nelson of Braymer has been charged with first-degree murder in Caldwell County.

