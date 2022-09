WhatsApp Share Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

The operator of a motorcycle received serious injuries in an accident Sunday night in Ray County.

Fifty-six-year-old Laurence Atkinson of Lawson was taken to Liberty Hospital.

A trooper said the motorcycle was northbound when it struck an animal on Ray County Route C north of West 126th Street.

Extensive damage was noted to the motorcycle and it was reported he was using safety equipment.