THS Instrumental Music Department does well during competition in Carrollton

Trenton High School Instrumental Music Department had two first-place finishes, one in second place, and a fifth place in the competition at Carrollton Band Day.

Trenton competed with schools in class three.

The Trenton High School Marching Band was first in the parade judging among 11 schools. The indoor auxiliary, the flag corps, took first place in that category among nine schools. Trenton won second place in the indoor percussion category among eight entries. And the THS marching band was fifth among ten bands in the field show judging.

The Trenton Middle School band placed second in the parade for junior high entries in class three.