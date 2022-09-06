Motorcyclist from Brookfield injured in crash north of Browning; arrested for driving while license revoked

Local News September 6, 2022 KTTN News
Motorcycle Crash
Share
Tweet
Reddit
Share
Pin
Share
Share
WhatsApp
0 Shares

A motorcyclist from Brookfield was injured, then arrested Monday night, following an accident six miles north of Browning.

Thirty-four-year-old Lucas Adams received moderate injuries when the motorcycle he was operating ran off Highway 5 and struck a ditch. Adams was taken by ambulance to Sullivan County Memorial Hospital in Milan.

Adams was not using any safety equipment and the motorcycle was demolished in the accident.

The highway patrol accused Adams of felony driving while his license was revoked.

Post Views: 604
Share
Tweet
Reddit
Share
Pin
Share
Share
WhatsApp
0 Shares

Sharing

Avatar

http://www.kttn.com

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.