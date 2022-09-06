Man kills wife, soaks home with gas while kids are inside

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

(Associated Press) – Police said a suburban St. Louis woman was beaten, stomped, and stabbed to death and her house was soaked in gasoline while two children were inside.

Officers responded to a house in Hazelwood early Sunday after a child called to say his mother was dead and his father had fled the scene, police said.

Officers found the woman dead inside. The children were taken to a hospital to be examined, police said.

Police said the victim was stabbed, stomped, and beaten.

Gregory Smith III was arrested later Sunday on possible charges of first-degree murder, armed criminal action, and two counts of endangering the welfare of a child.

No further information was released.

(Gregory Smith Photo via St. Louis County Jail)