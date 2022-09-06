Teenager from Salina, Kansas injured in rollover crash south of Cameron

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

A teenager from Salina, Kansas was injured in a rollover accident late Monday morning, three miles south of Cameron.

The 14-year-old boy was a passenger in a pickup truck driven by 59-year-old Lori Mobley of Salina, Kansas, who wasn’t reported hurt. The teenager received minor injuries and was taken by ambulance to Cameron Regional Medical Center.

The truck was southbound when it went off the east side of Interstate 35 and into the median. The driver over-corrected causing the vehicle to come back onto the road where it slid off the east side, struck an embankment, and rolled over one time.

Extensive damage was noted for the pickup truck and all occupants were using seat belts.