MoDOT tractor cutting grass strikes passing pickup south of Maysville

The Highway Patrol reports a Cameron woman sustained moderate injuries when the pickup truck in which she rode was struck by a tractor five miles south of Maysville Thursday morning.

Thirty-six-year-old Robert Slawson of Saint Joseph drove south on Highway 33 when he began to pass a Missouri Department of Transportation tractor cutting the grass on the highway right of way. The tractor, driven by 33-year-old James Roberts of Pattonsburg, hit the driver’s side rear of the pickup. The truck skidded off the east side of the road and came to rest down an embankment on its wheels and was totaled. The tractor came to rest on its wheels on the shoulder partially blocking Highway 33 and received extensive damage.

An ambulance transported pickup passenger 29-year-old Valerie Trentanni of Cameron to Mosaic Lifecare in Saint Joseph. The Patrol reports Slawson and Roberts sustained no injuries. Trentanni did not wear a safety device at the time of the accident, Slawson did, and Roberts was exempt.

The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office assisted at the scene.

