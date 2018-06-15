Former Corizon employee at Chillicothe Correctional Center pleads guilty to sexual conduct with a prisoner

A former employee of a company contracted for services at the Chillicothe Correctional Center, who previously pleaded guilty to felony sexual conduct with a prisoner, appeared in Livingston County Circuit Court Tuesday.

Online court information shows John Thomas Dunn of Kansas City, Missouri was sentenced to a facility to be determined by the Missouri Department of Corrections and Human Resources for four years, which was to run concurrently with all other sentences.

Execution of sentence was suspended, and Dunn was placed on probation for five years under the supervision of the Missouri State Board of Probation and Parole. He was ordered to serve 120 days of shock detention with credit given for time served. Judgment against Dunn was in the sum of $10 for the Crime Victim’s Compensation Fund, and his home plan was approved.

A spokesperson for the Missouri Department of Corrections previously reported Dunn was an employee of Corizon Health at the time of the incident in September 2017.

A former inmate filed a suit in the Western District federal court of Kansas City in May against Dunn and corrections officer Edward Bearden accusing them of rape and sexual abuse. According to the lawsuit in federal court, Dunn began sexually assaulting the victim after she told him Bearden raped her.

