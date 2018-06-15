The North 65 Center in Trenton has announced the resignation of Administrator Sarah Maloney with her final day at the center to be June 28th.

Grundy County Council on Aging Secretary Beverly Whitley says Maloney accepted another job. Maloney has been employed as the North 65 administrator since January 2017.

Whitley reports the Grundy County Council on Aging Board of Directors is looking for someone who has knowledge in management, accounting, public relations, and computer operations to fill the position.

Applications can be picked up at the North 65 Center and must be returned by July 6th.

Like this: Like Loading...