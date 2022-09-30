MoDOT planned road work in north Missouri for the week of October 3, 2022

WhatsApp Share Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

The following is a list of general highway maintenance and construction work the Missouri Department of Transportation has planned in North Missouri for the week of Oct. 3 – 9.

All road closures and planned roadwork may be viewed on the Traveler Information Map.

Inclement weather may cause schedule changes in some of the planned work. There may also be moving operations throughout the region, in addition to the work mentioned below.

Atchison County

Interstate 29 – Bridge replacement project over the Nishnabotna River (mile marker 122 – 124) through November. Traffic is head-to-head in the northbound lanes. (Contractor: Phillips Hardy, Inc.)

I-29 – Patching and resurfacing project from Route 111 near Exit 107 to Exit 99 near Corning, through October. The road may be narrowed to one lane in each direction in 2-mile increments. A 16-foot width restriction is in place. (Contractor: Emery Sapp & Sons, Inc.)

U.S. Route 136 – Resurfacing project from the Missouri River to I-29 through November 2023. (Contractor: Phillips Hardy, Inc.)

U.S. Route 136 – Pothole patching from Rock Port to Tarkio, Oct. 3 – 7

Routes W and Z – Pothole patching, Oct. 3 – 7

Buchanan County

U.S. Route 36 – Bridge rehabilitation project over the Missouri River through December. One lane is closed in each direction with a 12-foot width restriction westbound and a 15-foot width restriction eastbound. (Contractor: Comanche Construction, Inc.)

U.S. Route 36 – RAMPS CLOSED as part of a bridge rehabilitation project. The westbound on/off ramps at Route 759 (Stockyards Expressway) are closed through early December. (Contractor: Comanche Construction, Inc.)

I-29 – Guardrail repairs northbound at mile marker 43.8 and southbound at mile marker 46.5, Oct. 4, 7:30 to 11 a.m.

Caldwell County

I-35 – Resurfacing project from just north of Exit 52 in Cameron (Clinton County) to U.S. Route 69 (Exit 68, Daviess County), through October. (Contractor: Herzog Contracting Corp.)

Carroll County

U.S. Route 24 – Resurfacing project from U.S. Route 65 in Carrollton to the east of Route 41, near DeWitt, through mid-October. A 12-foot width restriction is in place. (Contractor: Emery Sapp & Sons, Inc.)

U.S. Route 24/65 – Bridge rehabilitation project at the bridge over Route 10, Outer Road U.S. Route 24, and Norfolk Southern Railroad, south of Carrollton, through mid-December. The bridge is narrowed to one lane with temporary traffic signals guiding motorists through the workzone. An 18-foot width restriction is in place. (Contractor: Capital Paving and Construction, LLC)

Route 10 – RAMP CLOSED for a bridge rehabilitation project. The ramp from Route 10 to northbound U.S. Route 24/65, south of Carrollton, is closed through mid-December. (Contractor: Capital Paving and Construction, LLC)

U.S. Route 24 – Bridge rehabilitation project at the Moss Creek Bridge, south of Carrollton, through December. The bridge is narrowed to one lane with temporary traffic signals guiding motorists through the workzone. An 18-foot width restriction is in place. (Contractor: Capital Paving and Construction, LLC)

Route UU – CLOSED for a bridge deck replacement project over Turkey Creek and Big Creek, through December. (Contractor: Capital Paving & Construction, LLC)

Route B – Pothole patching from County Road 249 to U.S. Route 65, Oct. 3 – 7

Chariton County

U.S. Route 24 – Bridge deck replacement project at the Palmer Creek Bridge, west of Route MM near Brunswick, through December. An 11-foot width restriction is in place. (Contractor: Emery Sapp & Sons, Inc.)

Route 129 – CLOSED for a bridge deck replacement project over the Chariton River, near Salisbury, through late November. (Contractor: Emery Sapp & Sons Inc.)

Route TT – CLOSED for a bridge deck replacement project at the Turkey Creek Bridge, 1 mile east of Route 139, through late November. (Contractor: Emery Sapp & Sons Inc.)

Route 5 – Bridge maintenance over Cottonwood Creek, north of Keytesville, Oct. 3 – 6. The bridge will be narrowed to one lane around-the-clock, with temporary traffic signals to guide motorists through the work zone. A 12-foot width restriction will be in place.

Clinton County

I-35 – Resurfacing project from just north of Exit 52 in Cameron to U.S. Route 69 (Exit 68, Daviess County), through October. (Contractor: Herzog Contracting Corp.)

Route K – Pavement repair from U.S. Route 36 (DeKalb County) to 348th Street, Oct. 3. A 10-foot width restriction will be in place.

Route Z – Pavement repair from U.S. Route 169 to Reed Lane, Oct. 4. A 10-foot width restriction will be in place.

Route W – Pavement repair from Route 116 to 248th Street, Oct. 5m. A 10-foot width restriction will be in place.

Daviess County

I-35 – Resurfacing project from U.S. Route 69 (Exit 68) to just north of Exit 52 in Cameron (Clinton County), through October. (Contractor: Herzog Contracting Corp.)

Route P – Pothole patching, Oct. 3 – 4

DeKalb County

I-35 – Resurfacing project from U.S. Route 69 (Exit 68, Daviess County) to just north of Exit 52 in Cameron (Clinton County), through October. (Contractor: Herzog Contracting Corp.)

Route K – Pavement repair from U.S. Route 36 to 348th Street (Clinton County), Oct. 3. A 10-foot width restriction will be in place.

Grundy County

Route F – Pothole patching, Oct. 3 – 7

Harrison County

I-35 – Bridge rehabilitation project at the Pole Cat Creek Bridge at mile marker 90, south of Bethany, through November. A 12-foot width restriction is in place.

Route ZZ – Pothole patching, Oct. 3 – 7

Holt County

U.S. Route 159 – Pavement improvement and flood remediation project from the Missouri River to the Little Tarkio Creek near Fortescue through December. A 12-foot width restriction is in place. (Contractor: Phillips Hardy, Inc.)

U.S. Route 159 – Sealing project from the Little Tarkio River near Fortescue to Route 111 north of Forest City, Oct. 6 – 7. A 12-foot width restriction is in place. (Contractor: Phillips Hardy, Inc.)

Route 111 – Pothole patching from Bates Street to Lone Elm Road, Oct. 3

Route T – Pothole patching from Commercial Street to 310th Street, Oct. 4

Linn County

U.S. Route 36 – Concrete replacement westbound from Route 11 in Brookfield to the Macon County line, Oct. 3 – 7. The road will be narrowed to one lane around-the-clock in various locations.

Livingston County

U.S. Route 36 – Resurfacing project eastbound from Route C to Parson’s Creek, and westbound from Parson’s Creek to Coon Creek, through October. One lane may be closed around the clock in either direction. A 16-foot width restriction is in place. (Contractor: Herzog Contracting Corp.)

Route C – CLOSED until further notice at the Shoal Creek Bridge due to deterioration. A bridge replacement project is currently scheduled to be part of MoDOT’s November 2022 letting.

Nodaway County

Route NN – CLOSED for a culvert replacement from Katy Road to Kite Road, Oct. 3 – 7, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily.

Route M – CLOSED for a culvert replacement from Route J to Route AE, Oct. 5, 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Route E – Pothole patching, Oct. 3 – 7

Sullivan County

Route BB – Pothole patching, Oct. 3 – 7