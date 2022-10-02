Audio: New veteran’s organization formed in Grundy County

WhatsApp Share Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

A new veterans organization has been formed in Grundy County. Trenton VFW Post 919 Quartermaster Sam Smith says the Grundy County Veterans Association supports the VFW Post building renovation project and provides veterans access to programs and socialization.

Members have to be veterans who were honorably discharged. They can be former Grundy County residents.

Veterans organizations are tax deductible and have a 501(c)(19) designation, which is similar to a 501(c)(3). When someone looks at grants and what is available to try to raise capital, 501(c)(19) is not there.

The VFW decided to create another veterans organization. The Grundy County Veterans Association is a 501(c)(3), which Smith notes allows writing for some grants for the building project that were not previously accessible.

Smith hopes some of the veterans association members will join the VFW Honors Program. Members of the Honors Program do presentations at veterans’ funerals.

Smith says a table will be at the Missouri Day Festival with information on the VFW and Grundy County Veterans Association. There will also be a couple of fundraisers, and one will include a patriotic lap quilt.

Membership in the Grundy County Veterans Association costs $5 per year.

Veterans interested in joining the new organization should contact Smith at 660-359-5568 to request an application. They can also contact VFW Post Commander Tony Ralston at 660-359-3198.