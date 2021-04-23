MoDOT planned road work in north Missouri for the week of April 28, 2021

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

The following is a list of general highway maintenance and construction work the Missouri Department of Transportation has planned in North Missouri for the week of April 26 – May 2.

All road closures and planned roadwork may be viewed on the Traveler Information Map at http://traveler.modot.org/map/.

Inclement weather may cause schedule changes in some of the planned work. There may also be moving operations throughout the region in addition to the work mentioned below.

Andrew County

Interstate 29 – Bridge replacement project northbound over Hopkins Creek (mile marker 58) through September 2021. Traffic is head-to-head in the southbound lanes. This bridge is included in Gov. Mike Parson’s $351 million Focus on Bridges program, which will repair or replace 250 bridges across the state.

U.S. Routes 71 and 169, U.S. Business Route 71, Routes 48, E, H, K, T, and Y – Bridge maintenance, April 26 – 29

Route O – CLOSED for a culvert replacement from East Street to Olive Street in Cosby, April 27 – 29, 6:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. daily

I-29 – Bridge maintenance at the Mill Creek Bridge (mile marker 62), April 26 – 30. There is a 12-foot width restriction in place as well as temporary traffic signals to guide motorists through the work zone.

Atchison County

Route 111 – Resurfacing project from Route E to Route 111 Spur (Holt County) through early May

Route EE – CLOSED for a culvert replacement from 280th Street to 290th Street, April 26, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Route J – Pothole patching from U.S. Route 136 to Route KK, April 28

U.S. Route 136 – Pothole patching from Cow Branch Creek to U.S. Route 59, April 29

Buchanan County

U.S. Route 36 – Guardrail, pavement repair, and resurfacing between the Missouri River and 0.75 miles east of Route AC through early August. A 12-foot width restriction is in place.

8th and 9th Streets – Ramps CLOSED as part of the pavement repair project on U.S. Route 36 through April 30. These will be around-the-clock closures.

I-29 and U.S. Route 36– Pothole patching, April 26 – 29

I-29, U.S. Route 169, Routes 6 and AC – Bridge flushing, April 26 – 29

U.S. Route 169 (Belt Highway) – Permit work southbound at Pickett Road, April 26 – 30

Northbound Belt Highway traffic turning right (east) will need to slow down and shift slightly north as they navigate the turn onto Pickett Road.

The turn lane from westbound Pickett Road to southbound Belt Highway may be restricted or CLOSED during the work. Drivers wishing to turn south may need to utilize the westbound through lane, then proceed south once they are in the intersection.

I-29 – CLOSED for sign maintenance at the southbound ramp to eastbound U.S. Route 36 (Exit 46A), April 28, 12 a.m. to 4 a.m.

Caldwell County

U.S. Route 36 – Paving and pavement repair through Caldwell, Livingston, and Linn counties through mid-June. There will be intermittent lane closures with a 14-foot width restriction.

Carroll County

Route Z – CLOSED until further notice from Route C to County Road 217 due to damage caused by a roadway slide and ongoing geological studies.

Chariton County

Route 139 – CLOSED for a bridge replacement project at the Grand River Overflow Bridge through July.

Clinton County

I-35 – Pavement repair from Route 116 to Shoal Creek through mid-July. There will be intermittent lane closures with a 10-foot width restriction.

Daviess County

Route 6 – Bridge flushing, April 26 – 29

Route DD – Pothole patching, April 26 – 30

DeKalb County

Route A – CLOSED for a bridge deck replacement project at the Lost Creek Bridge, north of Maysville, through June 2021.

Route 33 – Resurfacing project between U.S. Route 36 and Route 6, south of Maysville, through early May. The road will remain open through the project, but one lane may be closed in either direction throughout the project limits. A 10-foot width restriction is in place.

Route O – CLOSED for a culvert replacement one mile west of Route N, April 28, 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Grundy County

Route 6 – Bridge painting at the No Creek Bridge, east of Route N, April 26 – 29

Harrison County

Route EE – CLOSED for a bridge deck replacement project over Panther Creek, near New Hampton, through early May.

Route P – CLOSED for a bridge replacement project over White Oak Creek through mid-June.

I-35 – Concrete replacement southbound from U.S. Route 136 to Route 13 (mile marker 92 to 88), April 26 – 30. There will be around-the-clock lane closures along with a 14-foot width restriction.

Route N – Bridge maintenance over I-35, April 26 – 30. There will be an around-the-clock lane closure along with a 12-foot width restriction.

Holt County

Route 111 – Resurfacing project from Route 111 Spur to Route E (Atchison County) through early May

Route B – CLOSED for a bridge deck replacement project near Oregon through July.

I-29 – Intermittent lane closures, both directions, between Exits 67 and 75 as part of a bridge deck replacement project on Route B, near Oregon, through July. A 12-foot width restriction is in place.

Route 111 – CLOSED to through traffic for pothole patching from Route 118 to U.S. Route 159, April 26, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Route E – Bridge flushing, April 26 – 30

Nickel Road – Culvert replacement at U.S. Route 59, April 28

Linn County

U.S. Route 36 – Paving and pavement repair through Caldwell, Livingston, and Linn counties through mid-June. There will be intermittent lane closures with a 14-foot width restriction.

Livingston County

Route 190 – Bridge maintenance at the Thompson River Bridge, west of Chillicothe through mid-May. There is a 12-foot width restriction in place.

U.S. Route 36 – Paving and pavement repair through Caldwell, Livingston, and Linn counties through mid-June. There will be intermittent lane closures with a 14-foot width restriction.

Route 190 – Seal coat project from U.S. Route 65 in Chillicothe to 8 miles west of U.S. Route 65, just west of Route N, April 28 – May 30. A pilot car will direct motorists through the work zone.

Nodaway County

U.S. Route 136 – Resurfacing project between the One Hundred and Two River and Route 46, near Ravenwood, through late May. U.S. Route 136 will remain open, but one lane may be closed in either direction during the project. A 12-foot width restriction is in place

U.S. Route 71 – Intersection improvement project at Icon Road through early June. A 12-foot width restriction is in place.

Icon Road – CLOSED at the intersection of U.S. Route 71 for an intersection improvement project through early June

U.S. Routes 136 and 71, and Routes 148 and 46 – Bridge flushing, April 26 – 30

Routes D, NN and AC – Pothole patching, April 26 – 30

Route KK – Pothole patching from Route D to Elmo, April 26 – 30

Putnam County

Route Y – CLOSED for a bridge deck replacement project at the North Blackbird Creek Bridge through May 2021.

Route FF – CLOSED for culvert replacements from U.S. Route 136 to Route W, April 26 – 30, 7:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. daily

Sullivan County

Route MM – CLOSED for a culvert replacement from Delta Drive to Cedar Drive, April 26, 8 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Route Z – CLOSED for a culvert replacement from Timber Road to Valmer Road, April 26, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Route DD – CLOSED for a culvert replacement from Saddle Road to Trail Road, April 27, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

