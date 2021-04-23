Wright Memorial Physicians’ Group schedules next COVID-19 vaccine clinic for April 28

Reddit Share Pin Share 1 Shares

Wright Memorial Physicians’ Group in Trenton announced that their next Covid-19 vaccination clinic is set for Wednesday, April 28. The vaccination clinic is open to all area residents, 18 and older. Appointments are still available.

The vaccine administered will be the Moderna vaccine, which will require a second booster dose at Wright Memorial Physicians’ Group four weeks after the initial dose. Patients must plan to be monitored for 15 minutes after receiving the vaccine.

To schedule an appointment, call Wright Memorial Physicians’ Group at 660-358-5750.

