Missouri’s Back to School Sales Tax Holiday set for August 6 – 8

Missouri’s Back to School Sales Tax Holiday will be August 6 at 12:01 am and run through the night of August 8 at midnight.

Certain back-to-school purchases are exempt from sales tax during that time. The sales tax exemption is limited to any article of clothing having a taxable value of $100 or less, school supplies not to exceed $50 per purchase, computer software with a taxable value of $350 or less, personal computers not to exceed $1,500, computer peripheral devices not to exceed $1,500, and graphing calculators not to exceed $150.

The sales tax holiday applies to state and local sales taxes when a local jurisdiction chooses to participate. Cities opting out include Chillicothe, Green City, Marceline, Pattonsburg, and Trenton. Counties opting out include Grundy, Linn, Livingston, Mercer, and Putnam. If one or all of someone’s local taxing jurisdictions are not participating, the state’s portion of the tax rate of 4.225% will remain exempt for the sale of qualifying sales tax holiday items.

More information on Missouri’s Back to School Sales Tax Holiday August 6 through 8 can be found on the Department of Revenue website.

