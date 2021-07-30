North Central Missouri College Athletic Director, Nathan Gamet, presents program at Rotary meeting

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

North Central Missouri College Athletic Director and Ketcham Community Center Director, Nathan Gamet, presented the program at the Trenton Rotary Club meeting on July 29.

Gamet talked about his work as a college basketball referee, which was a job he got after leaving college coaching while in Oklahoma. Gamet currently works games in NCAA Division 2 and hopes to become a Division 1 referee someday. Gamet said referees who want to work the higher levels attend camps where they work games to hone their skills. They also review game films and work on different scenarios that come up in games.

Gamet explained how referees determine calls made in a game. He noted that decisions have to be made quickly. The Rotary Club viewed filmed examples.

During the business meeting, members signed up to take tickets at the horse pull at the North Central Missouri Fair grandstand on August 4. They were also reminded of a volunteer opportunity at the Spickard School on August 2 involving moving furniture.

At the Trenton Rotary Club meeting on July 22, President Brian Upton welcomed Main Street Trenton Executive Director Megan Taul as a new member.

Upton presented a video titled “13 Ways to Kill Your Rotary Club,” which reminded me of the importance of keeping current members engaged and continuing efforts to attract new members. There was a discussion of how the thoughts could apply to the Trenton club.

Upton encouraged members to get out the word via the club’s Facebook page and sharing on personal pages.

