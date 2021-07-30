MoDOT planned road work in north Missouri for the week of August 2, 2021

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

The following is a list of general highway maintenance and construction work the Missouri Department of Transportation has planned in North Missouri for the week of August 2 – 8.

All road closures and planned roadwork may be viewed on the Traveler Information Map.

Inclement weather may cause schedule changes in some of the planned work. There may also be moving operations throughout the region such as pothole patching, mowing, striping, signal work, etc., in addition to the work mentioned below.

Andrew County

Interstate 229 – Resurfacing project from I-29, north of St. Joseph, to Route 371 (mile marker 14 to 3) through mid-September. A 10-foot width restriction is in place.

I-29 – Bridge replacement project northbound over Hopkins Creek (mile marker 58) through October. Traffic is head-to-head in the southbound lanes. *Focus on Bridges project

Atchison County

I-29 – Bridge replacement project over Nishnabotna River (mile marker 122 – 124) through September 2022. Traffic is head-to-head in the southbound lanes.

Route 111 – Resurfacing project from Route E to Route 111 Spur (Holt County) through August. This included intermittent CLOSURES for pavement repairs.

Route BB – CLOSED for a resurfacing project through August.

Route TT – Resurfacing project through August. This includes intermittent CLOSURES for pavement repairs.

Route A – Resurfacing project through August. This includes intermittent CLOSURES for pavement repairs.

Route D – Resurfacing project through August. This includes intermittent CLOSURES for pavement repairs.

Route Z – Resurfacing project through mid-August. This includes intermittent CLOSURES for pavement repairs.

Route V – Resurfacing project through August. This includes intermittent CLOSURES for pavement repairs.

Route U – Resurfacing project through mid-August. This includes intermittent CLOSURES for pavement repairs.

Route W– Resurfacing project through mid-August. This includes intermittent CLOSURES for pavement repairs.

I-29 – Pothole patching from Route A/B (mile marker 116) to Route W (mile marker 99, Holt County), Aug. 2 – 6

Route J – Pothole patching from U.S. Route 59 to U.S. Route 136, Aug. 3

Route 46 – Pothole patching from Route 113 (Nodaway County) to Route EE, Aug. 3 – 4

Buchanan County

I-229 – Resurfacing project from Route 371 to I-29, north of St. Joseph (mile marker 3 to 14), through mid-September. A 10-foot width restriction is in place.

U.S. Route 36 – Guardrail, pavement repair and resurfacing from the Missouri River to 0.75 miles east of Route AC through August. A 12-foot width restriction is in place.

U.S. Route 36 – Eastbound ramp to Route 759 CLOSED for guardrail work, July 15 – Aug. 2. This is an around-the-clock closure.

I-229 – Concrete replacement north and southbound from I-29 to 22nd Street, weekdays July 12 – Aug. 15

I-229 – Striping, Aug. 2

I-29 – Southbound ramp to westbound U.S. Route 36 CLOSED for guardrail work, Aug. 2, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

U.S. Route 36 – Westbound ramp to northbound I-229 CLOSED for guardrail work, Aug. 2, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

U.S. Route 36 – Westbound ramp to Route 759 CLOSED for guardrail work, Aug. 2, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

U.S. Route 59 – Southbound ramp to I-229 (St. Joseph Avenue to I-229) CLOSED for guardrail work, 7 a.m. Aug. 3 through 5 p.m. Aug. 6. This is an around-the-clock closure.

Caldwell County

U.S. Route 36 – Resurfacing and pavement repair through Caldwell, Livingston and Linn counties through August. There will be intermittent lane closures with a 14-foot width restriction.

Old Route 36 – Pothole patching from Hamilton to the Livingston County line, Aug. 2 – 6

Carroll County

Route Z – CLOSED until further notice from Route C to County Road 217 due to damage caused by a roadway slide and ongoing geological studies.

Chariton County

Route 139 – CLOSED for a bridge replacement project at the Grand River Overflow Bridge through mid-August.

Buchanan Street in Brunswick – CLOSED for a culvert replacement at U.S. Route 24, Aug. 2, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Route KK – Bridge deck repair project at the Little Chariton River Bridge west of Route 5, Aug. 3 – 6. This will be an around-the-clock lane closure.

Route Y – CLOSED for a culvert replacement from York Road to West Wind Road, Aug. 4, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Route FF – CLOSED for a culvert replacement from Allen Road to Snapp Road, Aug. 5, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Clinton County

Route 116 – Shoulder work from Plattsburg to the Caldwell County line, Aug. 2 – 6

Daviess County

Route 190 – Driveway culvert replacement from Granite Avenue to Harbor Avenue, Aug. 2

Route AA – CLOSED for a culvert replacement from Cord Avenue to Elmwood Avenue, Aug. 2 – 3, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily

I-35 – Concrete replacement project from 1 mile north of Cameron (mile marker 56, DeKalb County) to U.S. Route 69 (Exit 61, Winston), Aug. 2 – 6. One lane will remain closed around the clock.

Route CC – Pothole patching at Route 6, Aug. 3

Route AA – CLOSED for a culvert replacement from Forest Avenue to Flint Avenue, Aug., 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

U.S. Route 69 – Shoulder work from Route C to I-35, Aug. 4 – 5

DeKalb County

U.S. Route 36 – Pavement repair, guardrail improvements, and resurfacing westbound from east of Route 31 to Route C and eastbound from Route 33 to the Grindstone River through August. A 12-foot width restriction is in place.

U.S. Route 36 – Pavement repairs eastbound from Maple to Route M at Osborn, Aug. 2 – 4

Routes F and H – Pothole patching, Aug. 2 – 5

I-35 – Concrete replacement project from 1 mile north of Cameron (mile marker 56) to U.S. Route 69 (Exit 61, Winston, Daviess County), Aug. 2 – 6. One lane will remain closed around the clock.

Route D – CLOSED for a culvert replacement from Route E and Liberty Road, Aug. 5, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Gentry County

U.S. Route 169 – CLOSED for a bridge deck replacement project over Middle Fork of the Grand River, near Gentry, through August.

Route N – CLOSED for a culvert replacement from U.S. Route 136 to East 315th Street, Aug. 4, 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Route Z – CLOSED for a culvert replacement from Route H/A at Berlin to County Road 570, Aug. 4, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Grundy County

Routes 139, E, JJ and VV – Shoulder work, Aug. 2 – 6

Harrison County

Route HH – CLOSED for a culvert replacement from Route 46 to 110th Lane, Aug. 3, 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Holt County

Route 111 – Resurfacing project from Route 111 Spur to Route E (Atchison County) through August. This includes intermittent CLOSURES for pavement repairs.

I-29 – Pothole patching from Route A/B (mile marker 116, Atchison County) to Route W (mile marker 99), Aug. 2 – 6

U.S. Route 159 – Bridge approach work at the Little Tarkio Bridge, east of Route P, Aug. 4

Linn County

U.S. Route 36 – Resurfacing and pavement repair through Caldwell, Livingston, and Linn counties through August. There will be intermittent lane closures with a 14-foot width restriction.

U.S. Route 36 – Bridge maintenance, westbound, at the Big Turkey Creek Bridge, Aug. 2 – 5. A 12-foot width restriction will be in place.

Route 139 – CLOSED for a culvert replacement from Bartok Road to Balkan Road, Aug. 2, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Route 139 – CLOSED for a culvert replacement from Nolan Road to Nation Road, Aug. 3, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Livingston County

U.S. Route 36 – Resurfacing and pavement repair through Caldwell, Livingston, and Linn counties through August. There will be intermittent lane closures with a 14-foot width restriction.

Route 190 – Environmental work at the Thompson Creek Bridge through August

U.S. Route 36 – Bridge deck repair project, westbound, at the Grand River Overflow Bridge west of Chillicothe. One lane at the bridge will remain closed from 7 a.m. Aug. 2 through 8 a.m. Aug. 3.

Route U – Pothole patching from Route A to Route 190, Aug. 2 – 3

Route A – Pothole patching from Route 190 to Route W, Aug. 4

Route Y – Pothole patching from Route W to Route 190, Aug. 5 – 6

Nodaway County

Route 46 – Pothole patching from Icon Road to Route 113, Aug. 2 – 6

Route A – Bridge maintenance at the Nodaway River Bridge, Aug. 2 – 6. This is an around-the-clock lane closure with temporary traffic signals. A 10-foot width restriction is in place.

Routes AF and V – Pothole patching, Aug. 2 – 6

Route TT – Culvert repair, Aug. 3. The road will be narrowed to one lane with flaggers directing motorists through the work zone.

Route 46 – Pothole patching from Route 113 to Route EE (Atchison County), Aug. 3 – 4

Putnam County

Route AA – Pavement repair, Aug. 2 – 6

Sullivan County

Route PP – CLOSED for a railroad crossing replacement project from Route 139 to Route W, 7 a.m. Aug. 3 through 2 p.m. Aug. 4

Worth County

Route M – CLOSED for a culvert replacement from U.S. Route 169 to Poplar Avenue, Aug. 2, 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Route B – CLOSED for a culvert replacement from Route W to East 190th Road, Aug. 5, 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Related