Missouri State Parks will be launching an enhanced online reservation system at 7 a.m. Tuesday, February 15, 2022.

To complete the upgrade, Missouri State Parks will not be accepting new reservations, changes, or cancellations from 7 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 13 through 6:59 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 15. This includes online reservations at this link, phone reservations through the call center, and reservations made at a state park or state historic site location. State parks and historic sites will be open under normal, off-season operations during this time.

The new reservation system will offer many new features including:

The ability to buy and send Missouri State Parks eGift Cards.

Interactive park maps and multiple photos to preview campsites.

Easy-to-use search function, showing results up to 70 miles from your search area.

The ability to reserve shelters online.

The ability to sign up for tours online.

As part of the new reservation system, there will be a $2 decrease in reservation fees for reservations made online and a $.50 decrease in reservation fees for reservations made through the call center.

Beginning 7 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 15, making an advanced reservation for campsites and group tent areas will result in the following non-refundable reservation fees: $6.50 for reservations made online at this link and $8 for reservations made through the call center at 877-422-6766. Same-day reservations for campsites are accepted and do not incur a reservation fee.

For reservations made with an arrival date beginning Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023, camping rates will increase by $2 per night for basic and electric campsites and $3 per night for Electric/Water 50 AMP and Sewer/Electric/Water 50 AMP campsites.

