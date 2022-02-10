Missouri State Parks will be launching an enhanced online reservation system at 7 a.m. Tuesday, February 15, 2022.
To complete the upgrade, Missouri State Parks will not be accepting new reservations, changes, or cancellations from 7 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 13 through 6:59 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 15. This includes online reservations at this link, phone reservations through the call center, and reservations made at a state park or state historic site location. State parks and historic sites will be open under normal, off-season operations during this time.
The new reservation system will offer many new features including:
- The ability to buy and send Missouri State Parks eGift Cards.
- Interactive park maps and multiple photos to preview campsites.
- Easy-to-use search function, showing results up to 70 miles from your search area.
- The ability to reserve shelters online.
- The ability to sign up for tours online.
As part of the new reservation system, there will be a $2 decrease in reservation fees for reservations made online and a $.50 decrease in reservation fees for reservations made through the call center.
Beginning 7 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 15, making an advanced reservation for campsites and group tent areas will result in the following non-refundable reservation fees: $6.50 for reservations made online at this link and $8 for reservations made through the call center at 877-422-6766. Same-day reservations for campsites are accepted and do not incur a reservation fee.
For reservations made with an arrival date beginning Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023, camping rates will increase by $2 per night for basic and electric campsites and $3 per night for Electric/Water 50 AMP and Sewer/Electric/Water 50 AMP campsites.