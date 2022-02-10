North Central Missouri College receives continued accreditation

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp Print 0 Shares

North Central Missouri College received notice that the Higher Learning Commission has continued full accreditation with reaffirmation scheduled for 2031-2032. College employees spent several years preparing materials to document that NCMC meets the standards for regional accreditation through HLC, and the college hosted an evaluation team visit in the fall.

Regional accreditation is essential to NCMC and is required for the college’s students to be eligible for federal financial aid. It also helps students make educated decisions to know the college they are attending has met standards that ensure quality education and program consistency.

“The accreditation process is a chance to showcase the great things we do here and help us continuously improve the quality of programs and services we offer students,” said Dr. Tristan Londre, Vice President of Academic Affairs. “We are proud of our employees, trustees, and students, not just for all their efforts relating to accreditation, but also for making NCMC such a great place to work and learn.”

North Central Missouri College received positive comments and remarks including, those that highlighted NCMC’s culture of being focused on student success, frequent collaboration, strong promotion of accessibility, prioritizing opportunities for learning over financial gain, consistent academic program quality and learning goals, and extensive and utilized support services for students. Based on the review, NCMC received the best outcome for accreditation status, no sanctions, and no required monitoring.

To learn more about NCMC’s accreditation status, visit North Central Missouri College website or contact the North Central Missouri College academic team at 660-359-3948.

