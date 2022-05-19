Missouri State Highway Patrol reports two arrests on Wednesday

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

Two D’Iberville, Mississippi residents were arrested by the Highway Patrol in Harrison County Wednesday afternoon, May 18, 2022.

Arrest reports show that 25-year-old Joshua Walker and 24-year-old Serena Bell were both accused of possession of the controlled substance methamphetamine, possession of the controlled substance marijuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Walker was also accused of exceeding the posted speed limit by 15 miles per hour.

Each was taken to the Harrison County Law Enforcement Center on a 24-hour hold.