Audio: Is local control dead in Missouri?

State News May 19, 2022 KTTN News
State of Missouri with Flag Background
Missouri has prided itself on being a local control state, but some bills offered over the legislative session and throughout the years aim to take control away from the locals.

Examples include one about patient visitation rights, teaching race-based history in schools, and overturning a St. Louis minimum wage increase.

State House Speaker Rob Vescovo, a Republican from eastern Missouri’s Arnold, calls the conversation of local control “a fallacy.”

 

 

Missouri House Democratic Leader Crystal Quade, of southwest Missouri’s Springfield, blasts Republicans.

 

 

The Missouri Legislature’s regular session has wrapped up for the year, with 44 bills passed.

