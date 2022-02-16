Missouri State Highway Patrol reports the arrest of five individuals on Monday and Tuesday

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp Print 0 Shares

The Highway Patrol in Adair County reports the arrest of two individuals from Kirksville on warrants issued by other counties.

Thirty-eight-year-old Yvonne Hampton was arrested Tuesday on a felony warrant for alleged theft of a motor vehicle in Jackson County. She also was arrested on a warrant at Kirksville for alleged driving while revoked. Hampton was taken to the Adair County Jail.

Thirty-three-year-old Derek Ayers of Kirksville was arrested Tuesday on a Macon County warrant alleging 2nd-degree burglary. He was held at the Adair County Jail.

In Clinton County, Tuesday evening, 38-year-old Nathan Wegenka of Cameron was arrested on a warrant in Cameron alleging driving while revoked or suspended. He’s also accused of driving without a valid driver’s license and displaying the license plates of another vehicle. Wegenka was taken for processing at the Cameron Police Department.

In Harrison County, 30-year-old Jeffery Godron (as listed in the arrest report) of Runnels, Iowa was arrested for alleged driving while intoxicated and speeding 26 or more miles an hour above the speed limit. He was taken on a 12-hour hold to the law enforcement center in Bethany.

The Highway Patrol reports the arrest of a Kirksville man in Adair County on Wednesday morning, February 16 on drug-related allegations and warrants.

Sixty-year-old Wayne Gregory was accused of felony possession of the controlled substance methamphetamine, possession of fewer than 10 grams of marijuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia. The warrants were from Adair County for alleged driving while revoked and Schuyler County for alleged driving while suspended. Gregory was taken to the Adair County Jail and was to be held on no bond.

Related