The Chillicothe Area Chamber of Commerce will host a free Family Movie Night on February 20th.

Clifford the Big Red Dog will be shown in the Family Life Center of the Calvary Baptist Church of Chillicothe at 6:30 that evening. There will also be homemade ice cream and games.

Contact the Calvary Baptist Church for more information at 660-646-3578.

