Missouri State Highway Patrol in Macon announces Corporal John Henry’s promotion to sergeant

Captain Erik A. Gottman, commanding officer of Troop B, Macon, announces Corporal John R. Henry is being promoted to the rank of sergeant effective January 1, 2023. He will be the designated zone commander of Zone 9, Marion, and Ralls counties.

Henry was appointed to the Patrol on July 1, 2010. After graduating from the Patrol Academy, he was assigned to Troop C, Zone 5. On June 1, 2014, he transferred from Troop C to Troop B, Zone 9, serving the citizens of Marion and Ralls counties. On April 1, 2020, Henry was promoted to corporal and designated the assistant zone supervisor of Zone 8, serving the citizens of Marion and Ralls counties.

Sergeant Henry is from South St. Louis County. He graduated from Lindbergh High School in St. Louis, Missouri. He holds an associate degree in business administration from St. Louis Community College in St. Louis, Missouri, and an associate degree in criminal justice from Mineral Area Community College in Park Hills, Missouri.

