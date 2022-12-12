Misouri State Highway Patrol announces Trooper Caleb Hirner’s transfer to Marion and Ralls counties

Local News December 12, 2022 KTTN News
Trooper Caleb L. Hirner

Captain Erik A. Gottman, commanding officer of Troop B, Macon, announces the following transfer effective January 6, 2023.

Trooper Caleb L. Hirner will transfer from Troop B, Zone 3, Chariton and Linn counties, to Zone 8, Marion and Ralls counties. Hirner was appointed to the Patrol on January 6, 2020, as a member of the Missouri State Highway Patrol’s 109th Recruit Class. He is a native of New London, Missouri, and graduated from Mark Twain High School in Center, Missouri.

Hirner attended Moberly Area Community College in Moberly, Missouri. Before his appointment to the Patrol, he was employed at Center Locker Service, Center, Missouri.

