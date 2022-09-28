Missouri State Highway Patrol arrests man in north Missouri accusing him of child porn and endangering a child

WhatsApp Share Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

A Kansas City, Kansas man is in custody and potentially facing numerous charges in Harrison County.

Twenty-one-year-old Angel Rivas Hernandez was arrested at 6 pm on Tuesday and taken on a 24-hour hold to the Harrison County Law Enforcement Center in Bethany.

The highway patrol accused Hernandez of three possible felonies including possession of child pornography, endangering the welfare of a child, and first-degree harassment. Hernandez was also accused of exceeding the posted speed limit, having no driver’s license, and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia.

There is a Platte County warrant alleging Hernandez failed to appear in court on an original charge involving two moving traffic violations.