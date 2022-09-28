Audio: Missouri opens absentee voting for November general election

WhatsApp Share Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

Missouri has opened absentee voting for the general election in November.

The midterm election includes races for U.S. Senator, U.S. Congress, state House, and Senate seats, state auditor, a ballot measure designed to legalize recreational marijuana, and a variety of local issues. You can vote absentee in person at your local election authority or you can ask the Missouri Secretary of State’s office to mail you an absentee ballot.

Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft says you can also request a sample ballot from your local election authority.

Missouri voters are required to have a government-issued photo ID to vote in person, whether that is absentee or at the polls on November 8.