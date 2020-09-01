Missouri State Highway Patrol announces promotions effective September 1, 2020

Captain Scott A. Shipers, commanding officer of Troop A, Lee’s Summit, announces the following promotions effective September 1, 2020.

Trooper Beau M. Ryun is being promoted to the rank of corporal and will remain in his current assignment as a criminal interdiction officer assigned to Zone 17, Troop A’s Special Enforcement Zone. Ryun was appointed to the Missouri State Highway Patrol on January 16, 2013, as a member of the 96th Recruit Class. After graduating from the Patrol’s Law Enforcement Academy, he was assigned to Troop A, Zone 14, Bates County. On April 1, 2015, Ryun transferred to Zone 5, serving Ray and Carroll counties. On January 1, 2018, he transferred to Zone 9, Lafayette County. On August 1, 2018, Ryun transferred to Zone 17 as a criminal interdiction officer within Troop A’s Special Enforcement Zone.

Corporal Ryun was born in Lexington, Missouri. He graduated from Lafayette County C-1 High School, in Higginsville, Missouri, in 2009. Before joining the Patrol, he earned a Bachelor of Science in criminal justice from the University of Central Missouri in Warrensburg, Missouri. Corporal Ryun is married to Katelyn (Walleck) Ryun who is originally from Higginsville, Missouri. He and his wife have two daughters, Ellie, 5, and Emmie, 2.

Trooper Andrew M. Beckwith is being promoted to the rank of corporal and designated as the assistant zone supervisor of Zone 5, which serves the citizens of Ray and Carroll counties. Beckwith was appointed to the Missouri State Highway Patrol on April 2, 2012, as a member of the 95th Recruit Class. After graduating from the Patrol’s Law Enforcement Academy, he was assigned to Troop A, Zone 5, Ray and Carroll counties.

Corporal Beckwith was born in Cameron, Missouri. He graduated from Cameron High School in Cameron, Missouri, in 2008. Before joining the Patrol, he earned a Bachelor of Science in criminal justice from Missouri Western State University in Saint Joseph, Missouri in 2013. Corporal Beckwith is married to Jennifer (Collins) Beckwith who is originally from Eldorado Springs, Missouri. He and his wife have a daughter, Adalynn, 1.

