Missouri State Fair Commission announces new director

Print Reddit Share WhatsApp More 0 Shares

Missouri Department of Agriculture Director Chris Chinn and Missouri State Fair Commission Chairman Kevin Roberts announce that Jason Moore has been named Director of the Missouri State Fair.

Moore has been a member of the Missouri State Fair staff since 2007 and currently serves as Facilities Manager.

“The commission is excited to have Jason as our new Director of the Missouri State Fair,” said Chairman Roberts. “He will bring a wealth of experience and fresh zeal to the position, and we look forward to his leadership.”

Current Missouri State Fair Director Mark Wolfe retires from the position on Dec. 31, following 15 years in the role.

“We are thankful for Mark’s leadership over the years,” said Director Chinn. “Under his guidance, the Missouri State Fair is among the top state fairs in the nation and a multiple-time award winner from the International Association of Fairs & Expositions. We are certain that Jason will lead the Missouri State Fair with the same boldness, integrity, and forward-thinking.”

For more information about the Missouri State Fair, visit the Missouri State Fair website.

Related