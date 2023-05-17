Missouri State Auditor announces audit of Vernon County

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

Missouri State Auditor Scott Fitzpatrick announced that a regularly scheduled audit of Vernon County, which is located in western Missouri, is now underway.

The State Auditor’s Office last audited Vernon County in 2016. The previous audit issued the county an overall performance rating of “good.” However, the report did identify weaknesses in the county’s cybersecurity and billing practices. A “good” rating indicates an entity is well-managed and is taking steps to implement the recommendations made in the audit.

Individuals may provide confidential information for consideration during the audit to the State Auditor’s Whistleblower Hotline at 800-347-8597, by email at [email protected], or by visiting this link.

