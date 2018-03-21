Missouri Public Service Commission to hold public hearing in Kirksville

The Missouri Public Service Commission will hold a public hearing in Kirksville regarding a natural gas rate case filed by Liberty Utilities Corporation.

A Public Service Commission staff public information and question and answer session will be held in Truman State University’s Student Union Activities Room the night of March 27th beginning at 6 o’clock.

The Commission will receive testimony from the public following the session. Anyone unable to attend the public hearing who wishes to make written comments or secure additional information should contact the Office of the Public Counsel or the Missouri Public Service Commission.

Liberty Utilities filed a natural gas rate case with the Missouri Public Service Commission September 29th, 2017 seeking to increase annual natural gas revenues by about $7,500,000 by increasing customers’ rates. The company also wants to consolidate its three rate districts—Northeast, Southeast, and Western—into a single district with a uniform delivery charge.

